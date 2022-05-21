Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $46.66 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.