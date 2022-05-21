Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

