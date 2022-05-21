Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.88. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,001. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

