Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $6.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.63. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $7.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.70 to $27.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $28.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.15. 1,632,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,989. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

