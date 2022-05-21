Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post -$2.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 227.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of ($10.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

MSTR stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.43 and its 200-day moving average is $490.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.