Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

