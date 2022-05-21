Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will report ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.07). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 366,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.59. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

