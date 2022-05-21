Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.91 Million

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) to post sales of $49.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.97 million. Open Lending posted sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $221.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.35 million to $233.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.07 million, with estimates ranging from $256.85 million to $278.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

