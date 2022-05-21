Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

