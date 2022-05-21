Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $1.72. Shell reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.28) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.12) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.68) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,385.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

