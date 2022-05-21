Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to announce $211.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial reported sales of $155.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $866.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.