Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.37%.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.