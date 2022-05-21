Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.37%.
About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
