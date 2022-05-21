Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

