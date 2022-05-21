Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
