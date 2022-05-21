Zacks: Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

Several analysts have recently commented on INM shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.49. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.51.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.