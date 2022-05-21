Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.67 million, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $129.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of INO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
