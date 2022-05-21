Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.71). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.87. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
