Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%.
NYSE PDM opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $20.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.
In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
