Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE PDM opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.