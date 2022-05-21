Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $9.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 to $11.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $25.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $41.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $49.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $44.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.11 to $48.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $661.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $492.13 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

