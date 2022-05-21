Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.57. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

