Zacks: Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will report $19.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.15 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $19.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 521,993 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.