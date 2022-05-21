Zacks: Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.