Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report $33.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $147.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.56 million, with estimates ranging from $160.80 million to $168.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.74. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 322.11 and a quick ratio of 322.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

