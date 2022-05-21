Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. 164,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,405. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

