Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.
YTRA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Yatra Online (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.