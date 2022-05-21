Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTRA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

