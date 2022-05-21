Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

