Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $51.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $211.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.