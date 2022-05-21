Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $84,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $51,950,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $50,799,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 1,093,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

