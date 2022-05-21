Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Expensify stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,448. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,599,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

