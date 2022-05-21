Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $352.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 96,625 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,637,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.