Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce $164.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.28 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $677.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,585.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.