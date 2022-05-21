Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

