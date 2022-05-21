Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce $41.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.69 million and the lowest is $41.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $162.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $163.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $172.75 million, with estimates ranging from $170.01 million to $175.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.80 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.