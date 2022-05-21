Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.26.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.