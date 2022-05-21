Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 332,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 97,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

