Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.72 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.