Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.67. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $417.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.16. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.