Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) will post $80.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $81.70 million. PetMed Express posted sales of $79.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full year sales of $286.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $287.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.31 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $297.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $46.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetMed Express (PETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.