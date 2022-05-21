Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will post $80.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $81.70 million. PetMed Express posted sales of $79.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full year sales of $286.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $287.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.31 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $297.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $46.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

