Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of PII traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 1,433,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

