Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHN opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

