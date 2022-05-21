Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $5.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.66. Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $16.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $322.22 and a 1-year high of $1,133.80.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.