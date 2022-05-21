Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $4.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.79 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.46 to $21.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 158,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

