Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to post $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 billion and the lowest is $10.31 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:AZN opened at $66.21 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

