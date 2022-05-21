Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 778,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,539. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

