Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to report sales of $110.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.40 million. Denny’s reported sales of $106.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $439.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.90 million to $454.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $445.26 million, with estimates ranging from $440.49 million to $457.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denny’s.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.
DENN opened at $9.64 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $594.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.
Denny's Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
