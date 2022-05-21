Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post $77.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.17 million. eHealth posted sales of $96.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $458.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.94 million to $466.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $478.04 million to $506.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eHealth by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

