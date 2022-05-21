Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $11,814,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $282.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.67. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $278.85 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

