Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 4,711,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Fastly has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

