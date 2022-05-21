Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $6.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to report $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.22. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.90. 2,253,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,040. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.20. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

