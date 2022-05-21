Zacks: Brokerages Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.19 Million

Brokerages expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to post sales of $395.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.81 million and the lowest is $391.56 million. HUYA posted sales of $458.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.